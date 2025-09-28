In the face of the absurd and hysterical hostility of the empire, the Cuban people embrace their Venezuelan brother  A criminal story that never ends  Why the attack on the Venezuelan people?  Granma newspaper wins Silk Road Award for International Communication  New Chinese-Cuban institute to develop innovative drugs  Preserving peace, a regional priority 
World News

Multiple people injured in shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan: Police 

28 September 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the US state of Michigan, according to the police.

“There are multiple victims, and the shooter is down. There is no threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire,” the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a post on Facebook on Sunday, urging people to avoid the area.

Smoke was billowing from the building as firefighters sprayed the blaze with water while fire trucks and emergency vehicles were parked nearby, footage on social media showed.

Further details were not immediately available.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is informally known as the Mormons. Grand Blanc, a town of 7,700 people, is located about 60 miles (97 km) northwest of Detroit.

More soon.

 

