Moxam appointed Deputy Chairman of Cayman Islands Monetary Authority Loop Cayman Islands

According to a notice dated February 7, 2023, the Cabinet appointed several persons to the board of directors of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), each of whom will serve until they resign or until their term expires on February 7, 2025.

One of the notable appointments to the prestigious board is Johann Moxam, an international financial services professional and former managing director of Merril Lynch Bank and Trust (Cayman) Ltd.

As Deputy Chairman of CIMA’s board, Moxam brings a proven track record of strategic leadership, broad business management skills, board governance and extensive regulatory and compliance experience.

Other members of the CIMA board are as follows:

CIMA board of directors

