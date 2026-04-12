More than 500 people arrested at London rally for Palestine Action 

Police in London have arrested more than 500 pro-Palestinian protesters supporting the Palestine Action group during a sit-down demonstration in Trafalgar Square. Officers have removed activists while other demonstrators have cheered and clapped.

The protesters on Saturday faced arrest for holding placards supporting Palestine Action, and the Metropolitan Police confirmed 523 arrests of people aged 18 to 87.

Palestine Action was designated a “terrorist” organisation in July, making membership in or support for the group punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Although the High Court overturned this ban in mid-February, citing free speech concerns, the government has appealed the ruling. After initially pausing arrests after the order, police resumed enforcement in late March.

“It’s really important to continue to show up,” said Freya, 28, manager of a London environmental organisation. “It’s important that we all continue to oppose genocide. … The government might flip-flop in their legal argument, but the morals of these people [here] do not change.”

Nearly 3,000 arrests have occurred since the ban was imposed, primarily for displaying placards supporting the group. Hundreds of people now face charges.

Denis MacDermot, 73, from Edinburgh expressed no hesitation about participating despite a previous arrest. “I’m a supporter of these great people,” he said.

Defend Our Juries, the protest organisers, stated hundreds of people participated to oppose “the UK Government’s complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the misguided crackdown on peaceful protest at home”. The group criticised police for “choosing to make arrests despite the government’s ban on the group being ruled unlawful by the High Court”.

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Amnesty International UK condemned the arrests as “yet another blow to civil liberties”, noting that the police force had “gone back to its old, failed policy – mass arrests of people holding pieces of card, including today an elderly woman with walking sticks”.

The ban, which places Palestine Action alongside groups such as al-Qaeda, has generated significant backlash. A judge has suspended all trials of those charged with supporting the group, scheduling a review for July 30.

Founded in 2020, Palestine Action’s stated goal is to end “global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime”, primarily targeting weapons factories, especially those of the Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems.