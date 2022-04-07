More oil, nuclear power and wind: How the UK plans to tackle the energy crisis

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Unveiling its new Energy Security Strategy on Wednesday, the government set out plansto generate 95% of Britain’s electricity from low carbon sources by 2030.

“[The plan] will be central to weaning Britain off expensive fossil fuels, which are subject to volatile gas prices set by international markets we are unable to control,” the government said in a statement.

Under the new strategy, the government will speed up construction of offshore wind farms by reforming planning laws — and hopes they can generate enough electricity to power every home in the country by 2030.

Read More