More connections between Barbados and Dominica with InterCaribbean Loop Barbados

InterCaribbean will soon operate a daily service to Dominica.

The island’s tourism authority said the daily service is set to begin during the busy summer travel months.

InterCaribbean Airways will use a mix of its ATR 42 – 500 aircraft, which has capacity for 48 passengers, and the 30 seat Embraer 120 to operate the route.

InterCaribbean began flying to Dominica on March 15, connecting the island with direct and one stop services to St Lucia and Barbados. Additionally, an interline agreement with British Airways (BA) allows travellers to book separate tickets and head to the nature isle from Barbados.

Director of Tourism Colin Piper stated that “We are pleased to continue our relationship with interCaribbean with increased service for residents of the Caribbean as well as returning nationals and visitors from the UK, USA, and Canada for onward connections through their hubs of choice that InterCaribbean serves.”

He continued: “It is also important to understand how to book your travel as some travellers will have to do so in two separate tickets because of nuances of the Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and so contacting a travel agent is always a good option. The Discover Dominica Authority welcomes the additional service to Dominica, which coincides with its mandate to increase visitor arrivals to Dominica.”

NewsAmericasNow.com