MLS footballer of J’can descent dies from boat crash off Miami coast Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Professional footballer Anton Walkes, who was of Jamaican descent, died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, United States on Wednesday, authorities there said on Thursday.

Walkes, 25, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Walkes was operating one of the boats that crashed, the state agency said in a statement.

It was unclear whether anyone else was injured in the incident, but the agency’s investigation is ongoing.

Walkes was a member of the MLS club Charlotte FC. He started his career at premier league team Tottenham in the United Kingdom.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said all at the club are “devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.

“He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate, whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Tepper said in a statement from the club.

Walkes joined Charlotte for the club’s debut MLS season in 2022. He played in 23 matches with 21 starts, and had five shots on goal this past season.

“Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch,” said Tepper.

Walkes English also played for Portsmouth in the UK before signing with Atlanta United in MLS.

NewsAmericasNow.com