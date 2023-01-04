Missing a year: Fisherman last seen in community before heading to sea Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Fifty-three-year-old Michael Clarke, a fisherman of Bird Mountain, Westmoreland, has been missing since July 19, 2021.

He is of dark complexion, stout build and about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

Reports from the Whithorn police are that Clarke was last seen in his community before heading to sea.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown, and all efforts to contact him have proven futile, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Michael Clarke is asked to contact the Whithorn police at 876-957-7713, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

NewsAmericasNow.com