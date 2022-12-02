Ministry of Health continues to offer free HIV testing and other services during the Christmas season

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment will continue to offer free HIV testing and other services during the Christmas season.

That is according to Chief Health Promotion Officer Shanika John while speaking at a health fair hosted by the ministry yesterday as part of activities to observe World Aids Day.

Ms. John said there is no better Christmas gift than the gift of health.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/MORE-TESTING.mp3

Meanwhile, Director of the Health Security Unit in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Donna Bascombe also spoke of some of the other activities expected to continue over the next few weeks.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/DONNA-PROGRAMS.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com