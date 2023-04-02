Mid to upper-level trough affecting Barbados Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Here is today’s weather report and forecast for the weekend.

Saturday, April 1

Synopsis: A mid to upper-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: A mid to upper-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers.

Weather Discussion

The island chain experienced partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with a few light to moderate showers as a confluent pattern was observed. In the mid to upper levels, a trough moved over the region from the west, with its divergent side over the region. This lead to the enhancement of convective activity and a canopy of mid level cloud over Barbados and the southern Windwards.

Rain

Rainfall during the past 12 hours at the Charnocks, Christ Church station was 0.2mm while 8.8mm and 3.6mm was recorded at Belair, St George and Gall Hill, St John respectively.

Trinidad and Tobago experienced low level convergence supported by mid level instability and upper level divergence which brought cloudy to overcast skies with light to moderate showers and rain.

Meanwhile the Guianas was under the influence of the ridge pattern where light showers under occasionally cloudy skies and showers were reported.

Winds

Winds across the region were moderate to breezy peaking at 16 knots here in Barbados with higher gust up to 30 knots. While sea conditions were slight to moderate in open water, with swells peaking near 2.0 m but increasing.

3-Day Eastern Caribbean Outlook:

Today: Moisture and areas of low-level confluence will allow for low level cloud patches to stream across the Leeward islands. Occasional cloudiness and a few light showers are anticipated. The effects of the upper-level trough will be felt across the southern section of the eastern Caribbean as occasional light to moderate scattered shower activity under cloudy skies are forecast.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22.

Sunday: No significant change is forecast.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 29/22.

Monday: The upper-level trough will shift eastward away from the island chain where a level of suppression from the upper levels will halt any significant shower activity. Nonetheless, the available low-level moisture across the islands will continue producing occasional light showers.

Barbados Forecast Max/Min Temps: 30/22.

NewsAmericasNow.com