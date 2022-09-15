Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Best Friend To Testify As Tory Lanez Trial Postponed

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were back in court on Wednesday along with her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris, also known as Kelsey Nicole.

The September trial for the felony assault charges against Tory Lanez has been put off until later in 2022. On Wednesday, lawyers for the parties attended court, including Kelsey Nicole, Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-bestie, who is called as a prosecution witness in the case. However, the matter was put off due to Lanez’s attorney being unable to attend the trial, and the sitting judge was also occupied with another matter.

At the pre-trial hearing in late July, Lanez’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, had requested that the trial date be postponed due to her appearance in another unrelated matter.

However, the judge did not make an order as to the request except to say that the parties would reconvene to see if anything had changed.

According to Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon on Wednesday (September 14), the judge who is presiding over the matter is involved in a different trial.

The matter was not eventually heard as the trial date was proposed to reset to between November 28 and December 8. Dillon noted that there were objections from prosecutors because Lanez’s lawyer is separately involved in an arbitration matter that would affect her being able to be in court for Lanez’s hearing any sooner.

In the meantime, jury selection is expected to start on December 5. One of the prosecution witnesses, Kelsey Harris, was seen attending court although Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were not seen in court on Wednesday.

According to the reporter, Kelsey Harris, who was seen being escorted out of the Los Angeles courthouse, was ordered to return to court on December 9, where she will appear as a witness for the prosecution.

Harris is said to be the only eyewitness in the alleged shooting that occurred in 2020. Thee Stallion alleges that Lanez shot her after a fight in the SUV the three were traveling in.

Tory Lanez is on trial for one count of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has continuously maintained that he was innocent of the charges.

Megan Thee Stallion, on the other hand, has accused Harris of accepting hush money from Lanez to keep quiet about how she was shot. She also alleged in recent statements that he begged her not to speak to the police and offered her $1 million to keep her silence.