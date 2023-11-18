Meek Mill Says The Street Love His and Rick Rock Album Despite Low Sales

Meek Mill is downplaying the low sales numbers for his joint album Too Good to Be True with Rick Ross, which is indicative that they are ‘washed’ and fans are no longer interested in their music.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the album’s first-week sales are likely to be around 30-35k copies. The sales number is stark given that Meek’s highest first-week sale for albums like ‘Dreams Worth More Than Money’ (246,000 album-equivalent units in its first week) and Ross’ Port of Miami’ (187,000 copies in its first week).

However, Meek Mill claims that the system is set up to fail independent artists but he and others are working to defeat the mold and earn 100% of their income.

“It’s says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k first week I would post if it said 350k… I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a control music environment that’s why we dropping music on Fridays it’s doesn’t make sense …. Now we all own our music we getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap if doing well,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another, he claimed that the 17-track album, which features Dre, Fabolous, Future, Teyana Taylor, and others, is loved by rap fans and is 100% owned by him – Robert Williams and William Roberts (Rick Ross).

“The streets love this album too! I’m use every drop of my talent now I own 100 percent of my music now! It was top tier rap for the hustlers and winners! Tap in “ITS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE” owned by “WILLIAM ROBERTS X ROBERT WILLIAMS DIRSTO BY:GAMMA,” he wrote.

In another tweet, Meek also added that he “never wanted to be on billboards,” which implies it’s not a true way to measure success because “a lot of them guys they marketed in front of us can’t make 100k today … if people believe that tho, I want that market too I’m Hungry lol,” he said.

Despite the low album sales, the artists have tied with NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Decided 2’, and both albums are expected to hit the Billboard Hot 100 this week.