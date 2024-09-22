Envista Forensics Announces Gabriel de Carcer as Managing Director Iran’s President Pezeshkian heads to Iraq on first foreign trip  Parkland reports 2020 results and provides 2021 outlook, including ninth consecutive annual dividend increase Parkland’s Burnaby Refinery safely returned to normal operations The University of the West Indies hosts 2nd Annual Benefit Gala in Toronto Premier global
World News

Marxist-leaning Dissanayake takes early lead in Sri Lanka presidential vote 

22 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

Skip linksSkip to Content

blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,

Video Duration 02 minutes 54 seconds 02:54

Second round of vote-counting between Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa to determine the winner of Sri Lanka’s presidential election.
No candidate secured 50 percent of the vote required to secure an outright victory.

 

Support us

Related News

07 September 2024

Israeli forces kill American-Turkish activist in the occupied West Bank 

12 September 2024

US ‘Safe Mobility’ resettlement programme is working but too narrow: Report 

25 August 2024

‘Enough is enough’: Rohingya demand end to violence in Myanmar 

07 September 2024

Teen and father in Georgia school shooting appear in court for first time 