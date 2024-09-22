World News
Marxist-leaning Dissanayake takes early lead in Sri Lanka presidential vote
22 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Second round of vote-counting between Marxist-leaning Anura Kumara Dissanayake and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa to determine the winner of Sri Lanka’s presidential election.
No candidate secured 50 percent of the vote required to secure an outright victory.
