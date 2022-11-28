Man who shot cop and later turned up at hospital held and charged Loop Jamaica

A man who reportedly shot a police officer and later turned up at a hospital nursing a gunshot wound has been arrested and slapped with several charges.

The 45-year-old man identified as Kevin Brown, a labourer of Duncans Pen, Spanish Town, St. Catherine was also charged with assault with intent to rob, shooting with intent, wounding with intent, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and malicious destruction of property as moments before he engaged cops in a shootout he attempted to rob a man on a bus at gunpoint.

The series of incidents took place in the parish on Friday, November 11.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that at about 9:05 pm, Brown was aboard a Toyota Hiace motor vehicle posing as a passenger. Upon reaching a section of Old Harbour Road he brandished a firearm and demanded money from the complainant, who managed to escape.

The accused gave chase when he was intercepted by a Police team. In an attempt to elude the lawmen, he opened gunfire at them hitting one of the officers.

Shortly after, the accused man turned up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was positively identified and apprehended and charged subsequent to a question-and-answer interview.

His court date is being finalized.