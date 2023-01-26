Man who allegedly stole brother’s identity reeled in via spot check Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Errol Anthony Baggo, a 34-year-old fisherman of a Frontier, Port Maria, St Mary address, was on Monday, January 23, 2023 arrested and charged by police officers attached to the Revenue Protection Division (RPD).

He is charged with a total of six counts involving four offences, namely, two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering forged documents, and one count each of obtaining a forged driver’s licence and conspiracy to defraud.

The allegations, as outlined by the RPD, are that Baggo stole the identity of his brother, Delando Baggo, and using that information, took steps to obtain a driver’s licence.

The fraud was uncovered by the police during a spot check when, after checking Tax Administration Jamaica’s (TAJ) database, it was discovered that the image that appeared on the driver’s licence that was presented by Delando Baggo did not match the one that was in the TAJ system.

The RPD was contacted and its investigations into the matter proved that on July 7, 2022 and August 29, 2022, Errol Baggo went to the Port Maria Tax Office, where he took steps to apply for, and obtained a General Driver’s Licence in his brother’s name.

He was arrested and charged, and was subsequently offered bail in the sum of $100,000.

He is scheduled to appear in the St Mary Parish Court in Port Maria on February 9, 2023.

NewsAmericasNow.com