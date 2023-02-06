Male spike! PSA screening turnout heading towards 300 in a day Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Surpassing 100 was a milestone for the Cancer Support Services in the past, but this year, with over 260 men turning up to have their Prostate Specific and Carcinoembryonic Antigen (PSA/CEA) Screening done on the first testing day for 2023, is a significant success.

Executive Director and Founder of Cancer Support Services Janette Lynton is very contented with the turnout.

“We started at 10 am and so far, we have 160 people waiting but we have seen 100 already and it’s just 12 pm and we finish at 1 pm,” she told the media on Saturday afternoon as several men waited to be seen at the offices in Dayrells Road, Christ Church.

Early detection is the key.

As to the persons who were presenting themselves for screening, she remarked:

“We are seeing quite a few younger persons coming out, which is very commendable and we trust that this will continue on that trend.” While the recommended age for the initial test is 35 years, the director suggested that those with a history of cancer in the family could be tested earlier.

Have no fear, Results explained

However, Lynton cautioned those who may register high PSA levels not to become overly anxious, but advised: “Although the person may get a high PSA that does not mean it is cancerous. It can be an infection; it can be so many other different things but we always recommend that they take the results to their physician. If they don’t have a physician, we would recommend [one] and we usually follow up with them so that they are not left out there alone.”

She expressed her gratitude to those within the corporate community that lent support to the initiative.

“I want to thank all of the persons that came on board with us; Summit Rehab Centre, who sponsored 10 men today and I also want to thank the lab and all of the persons who have donated the water, everything today,” she said.

Lynton further encouraged more males to still come out and be tested.

“It is just a blood test. It is just a stick. The stick is worth the journey. Early detection is the key,” she assured.

Michael Cobham, who attended the screening, noted that his experience was a ‘pleasant’ one, despite the long wait. “There were a lot of people that came out to get tested today but the process itself was very simple. [I] registered, came in, got my blood taken for the PSA test, now I’m done,” he shared with Loop News.

“I encourage everyone to come out. I came for my general health. Getting older I want to know more about what is happening to me so this was an opportunity to come and get the test at a discounted price, so I took it,” he added.

Representatives from Summit Rehab were on location with a number of products they offer for sale and students from Ross University School of Medicine volunteered to conduct free blood pressure checks.

The screening exercise, which is repeated every six weeks, coincided with World Cancer Day. The next screening is scheduled to take place in March in the parish of St Lucy.

NewsAmericasNow.com