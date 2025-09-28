Major Russian drone, missile attack hits Ukraine, Kyiv, causing casualties 

At least nine people have been reported injured as Russia launched a major drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital and the surrounding region.

An air raid alert was in place over the Kyiv region early on Sunday, with the local military administration saying Russia was attacking with drones and missiles.

Some Kyiv residents fled to metro stations deep underground for safety as the attack continued in the morning.

Many regions across the country were also under air raid alert, while neighbouring Poland closed airspace near two of its southeastern cities and its air force and allied forces scrambled jets in response.

In a statement posted on X, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia had fired “hundreds of drones and missiles” overnight.

He said the strikes destroyed residential buildings and caused “civilian casualties”.

“We must maximise the cost of further escalation for Russia,” he said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the Ukrainian capital was under a “massive” assault and urged people to stay in shelters.

“In total, there are five injured,” Klitschko said on the Telegram social media platform, adding that they had been hospitalised.

An independent monitor described the attack on Kyiv as one of the biggest Russian strikes on the capital and the surrounding areas since the full-scale war began.

The Kyiv Post reported that the total number of aerial targets is still being assessed, but described the latest Russian attack as “one of the heaviest they had ever witnessed”.

Anti-aircraft fire rang out through the night as drones flew over Kyiv.

In the southeastern Zaporizhia region, the governor said Russian strikes there had wounded at least four people.

“Once again, residential buildings and infrastructure are being hit. Once again, it is a war against civilians,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said.

“There will be a response to these actions. But the West’s economic blows against Russia must also be stronger,” Yermak said.

Earlier, Poland’s armed forces said they had scrambled fighter jets in its airspace and put ground-based air defence systems on high alert in response to the Russian strikes in Ukraine.

The moves were preventive and aimed at securing Polish airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to Ukraine, the forces said.