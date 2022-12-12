Major land, river, sea search for missing child – Where is little Allon?

Black Immigrant Daily News

COASTAL SEARCH: A member of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team is seen in this photo posted to the team’s Facebook page, searching the sea near the mouth of the Ortoire River on Sunday for missing three-year-old Allon Ramdial. –

SUNDAY marked the third day since three-year-old Allon Ramdial went missing in Mayaro and despite a major search operation on land, sea and river, no one has received any new information on the child’s whereabouts.

Members of the police service, the Coast Guard, the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Capt Vallence Rambharat and ordinary citizens including women, were up to Sunday evening, searching for the child.

Police sources told Newsday, if the toddler fell into the Ortoire River – as is strongly suspected – he would not be able to make it out alive, especially after three days.

“People are out there still searching. We cannot say if the search is a recovery or rescue effort at this stage. What we know is if a child falls into that river, he cannot survive so long in the water. The family is understandable very distraught. People too are distraught,” said a police source.

The toddler lived with his mother Christinna Ramdial, 19, and step-father Carlton Murphy near the river at the Ortoire Village fishing port. It is believed Allon may have wandered off while Ramdial was asleep.

Air Support Unit of the TTPS led by Acting Inspector Ronnie Rampallard was also involved in the search where drones from the service were deployed to provide aerial footage of the river as part of the search.

When Ramdial woke up at around 6.30 am on Friday, a gate was opened, and Allon could not be found.

Rambharat told Newsday the search is “being well co-ordinated,” with teams on the ground and in boats on the river and sea communicating wirelessly with each other. But up to 5 pm on Sunday, little Allon was still unaccounted for.

If anyone has information on Allon’s whereabouts, they can call the Mayaro police at 630-4333 or 555, 999, 911. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- TIPS (8477), or any police station, or report via the TTPS App.

