Major infrastructure works set for 21 new housing areas – Croal

Black Immigrant Daily News

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal with other officials from his ministry (DPI Photo)

The government announced that hundreds of contracts for various infrastructure projects in 21 new housing areas across the country are to be awarded.

These projects include land clearing, the development of roads, bridges, culverts, water distribution systems, and electrical networks.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information, Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal stated that the projects have already gone through the awarding stage and are currently in the process of being tendered.

“They [tender board] have already completed the evaluation process so that could tell you how far gone we are with that aspect of moving the new areas to be done,” he said.

The awarding of the contracts could be expected within the next two weeks, pending approval from the cabinet, the minister stated.

Minister Croal also highlighted that these new housing areas have already been allocated to individuals who are eagerly awaiting the start of construction on their homes.

The minister’s announcement came just one week after the passage of the $54.5 billion allocation for the housing sector.

Of that amount, $50 million was allocated for infrastructural works in areas including Meten-Meer-Zorg, Stewartville, Leonora, Non Pareil, Hope, Success, Enterprise, Great Diamond, Burma, Shieldstown, Palmyra, Mabaruma, Wales, Lusignan, Good Hope, Bartica, Silica City, Amelia’s Ward, Buxton/St. Joseph, Wakenaam, Charity, Chateau Margot, Sophia, and Number 75 Village.

Additionally, Charity, Patentia, Uitvlugt, Tuschen, Soesdyke, Chateau Margot, Sophia, Cummings Lodge, Plantation Belvedere and Amelia’s Ward will benefit from works amounting to $10 million each to regularise some 1,218 lots. [DPI]

NewsAmericasNow.com