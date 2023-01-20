Magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocks Antigua and neighbouring islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

Magnitude 5.8 earthquakeAffected countries: Dominica, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Caribbean Netherlands, and Antigua and Barbuda41 km from Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe · 7:23 am

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME: 2023-01-20 07:23 am (Local Time) 2023-01-20 11:23 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE: 6.5

LOCATION: Latitude: 16.24N Longitude: 62.01W Depth: 164 km

NEARBY CITIES: Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 52 km, W Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 98 km, SSW Roseau, Dominica, 125 km, NW *distance and direction to epicenter

