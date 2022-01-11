Magawa, the ‘hero rat’ who sniffed out landmines, has died

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Magawa, the “hero rat” whose work sniffing out landmines in Cambodia won him a medal for life-saving bravery, has died at the age of 8.

The African giant pouched rat found more than 100 landmines and other explosives during his service, according to APOPO, the mine-clearing non-governmental organization that trained him.

His work saw him win a gold medal from the British veterinary charity the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals in 2020.

Announcing the news on Tuesday, APOPO said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that HeroRAT Magawa passed away peacefully this weekend. Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm, but towards the weekend he started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food in his last days. Magawa had recently celebrated his birthday in November, reaching the grand old age of 8.”

The tribute said that Magawa had left a “lasting legacy in the lives that he saved,” adding: “All of us at APOPO are feeling the loss of Magawa and we are grateful for the incredible work he’s done.”

