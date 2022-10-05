Los Angeles Rapper Half Ounce Shot and Killed In Drive-by

There has been yet another violent death in the hip-hop community. There are confirmed reports that L.A. rapper Half Ounce has been shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

The news of his death came via Fox 11 Los Angeles, which stated that the shooting death of the emerging Inglewood rapper happened yesterday, October 3, at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 8th and New Hampshire.

The authorities said that Half Ounce, whose real name is Latauriisha O’Brien, was walking home with a friend when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and opened fire on both men. They further stated that the person with the rapper fled the scene.

They are currently looking for him as well as the gunmen. It is still not sure if his friend tried to return fire during the incident. The “Ganbangin” rapper was later discovered in a planter by the Los Angeles Police department. In a tragic update, they also said that his pregnant wife was on the phone with him when shots began firing.

The plague of gun violence in LA continues to attract the attention of the authorities and worry the industry itself. This as Half Ounce became the third rap artist to be gunned down in Los Angeles county this past month.

Probably the most high-profile murder of them so far in that time span which has caused consternation among hip-hop fans, was the murder of PnB Rock. He was gunned down on September 12 while dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

Another up-and-coming rapper, Kee Riches, was also reportedly shot and killed in Compton at the end of September. There has been no suspect in that murder as yet.