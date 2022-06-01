Lil Nas X Calls Out BET Awards After Getting Zero Nomination

Lil Nas X calls out the BET Awards delegation after getting snubbed in this year’s nominations.

On Wednesday (April 1), the artist was not pleased as he reacted to the Class of Nominees list for the 2022 BET awards. Lil Nas X was not named in any of the categories while several artists, including Doja Cat, had six nominations while Drake and Ari Lennox both had four, and others, including Nas X collaborator Jack Harlow also received a nomination.

The “Old Town Road” artist aired his displeasure on Twitter as he called out BET for not nominating him.

In a series of tweets he immediately deleted, Lil Nas X, claimed that his lack of recognition from BET has to do with his sexuality, claiming that he still has to fight for recognition as a gay person.

“Thank you bet awards an outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence!” he shaded BET in a sarcastic tweet.

“I try to be humble so bad but it’s really f**k u to a lot of you n***s,” he said in another tweet.

The Atlanta rapper also shared reasons he felt he deserved a nomination after followers questioned him.

“Idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album sunnytee_ I feel like that should’ve helped me a bit,” he said in response to followers who immediately asked him what he put out over the last year.

Some followers also bashed Lil Nas X for using “that gay s***t as an excuse” for why he was not nominated to which the artist responded in length.

“Not even that, doesn’t even have to be me nominated. I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible,” he said.

On Wednesday, the BET noted that nominees for the awards are selected by a Voting Academy comprising entertainment professionals in music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.

In the meantime, when it comes to the BET and Lil Nas X, there is never a dull moment.

Last year the rapper went viral for famously making out with one of his dancers following his “Montero” performance. The scene, which was carried live on several BET channels and its affiliates, was rebuked by many critics because of the unusual scene with him passionately kissing the dancer.

Nas X was previously nominated for two BET Awards for ‘Himself’ in 2020, Best New Artist and Best New Hip Hop artist. He also received two nominations which he won in 2019 for “Old Town Road (Remix)” with Billy Ray Cyrus, and in 2021 he received two nominations for “Montero,” neither of which he won.

At the 64th Grammy Awards earlier this year, he had received six nods but failed to win any of the categories.

The BET has not responded to Lil Nas X’s claims thus far.