Lil Durk’s Album “7220” Certified Gold Two Months After Release

Lil Durk added another W to his resume as fans continues to stream his 7220 album.

The project was officially certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on May 6 just about two months after it was released and almost a month since it officially sold 500,000 copies in the United States.

The album is headed in the same direction as Durk’s most successful solo album – ‘The Voice’ and is also the first album released in 2022 to Gold. According to the rapper’s bio, this is the second No. 1 debut for the U.S on the chart.

Lil Durk current album takes a very personal turn as he lets in fans into the lyrics that tell the story of how he copes with the death of his artist and best friend King Von, his brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks Jr., who was gunned down last year and whose daughter appear as a feature singing about the loss of her father and even touches on his poor upbringing that drives him.

The album also has a few features, with Summer Walker, Gunna, Future, and Morgan Wallen appearing on it.

On its release, the album took the top spot with just about 120,500 units in its first week and spent three weeks at No. 2 before returning for a fifth week at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

This is Lil Durk’s seventh studio album, and it was released through Only the Family, Alamo Records, and Sony Music on March 11, 2022. The name of the album holds particular significance as 7220 refers to his grandmother’s address and, coincidentally, the title of a book by his mother, Lashawnda Woodard.

Lil Durk beside his Ferrari SF90

In the meantime, Durk has not reacted to the certification as yet, but he shared several Billboard chart updates on his performance for the year. In one tweet by Billboard, Durk is said to be leading all artists in 2022 so far, with 20 entries on the Hot 100 for the 2022 calendar year.

Lil Durk also holds the distinction of having the most entries on the Hot 100 in 2021, with 41 entries. Notably, of the ten years outlined by Billboard, Durk’s entries are the highest except for Taylor Swift, with 46 in 2020, and he beats all other artists down to 2012.