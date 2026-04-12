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Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle dies aged 92 

12 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
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Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose voice defined Bollywood music through the 1970s and 80s, died on Sunday in Mumbai aged 92, her family said.

Two-time Grammy nominee Bhosle breathed her last at the Breach Candy hospital where she was admitted with complaints of “extreme exhaustion” and chest infection.

“My mother passed away today (Sunday). Her last rites will be held tomorrow at Shivaji Park in Mumbai,” her son Anand Bhosle told reporters.

Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs in multiple Indian languages over a seven decade career.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply saddened” by her death.

 

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