‘Leave the little girls alone!’ Clarendon top cop warns men Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sexual abuse involving children as young as five years old is on the rise in Clarendon, leaving the parish’s police commander to describe the situation as being “distasteful”, and urging men to simply “leave the little girls alone”.

Many of the perpetrators of child sex crimes in the parish are often familiar with the victims and their families, according to head of the Clarendon police, Superintendent Carlos Russell.

In fact, some of the reported offenders are even family members of the children they allegedly abused.

The overall realities relative to sexual assault against minors were highlighted by Russell as he addressed the monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

According to Russell, community intervention efforts have been spearheaded by the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) to alert residents about the prevalence of sexual assault of minors.

He then went on to make a special appeal, especially to the men, to desist from abusing children

Superintendent Carlos Russell

“We’re just appealing to the men to leave the little girls alone! We’re seeing too many babies that are being molested by adults, and it is very distasteful,” stated Russell.

“We are seeing ages from five years old being molested by adults,” he added.

The senior law enforcer encouraged mothers to be vigilant against sexual predators, including male relatives, who they may bring around their children

“We’re also asking the mothers to be very careful (with) who they leave their children with, because sometimes, in some of the cases, it is the same family members, persons living in the same households who are the perpetrators,” cautioned Russell.

NewsAmericasNow.com