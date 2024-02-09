Latto Claps Back Hard At Ice Spice On New Song “Sunday Service”

Atlanta rapper Latto says she’s not taking shots at “Barbie” rapper Ice Spice in her teaser for “Sunday Service,” released on Friday (February 9).

Latto seemingly responded to Ice Spice, who said last week that her song “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” was a response to Latto dissing her in a music video where her music video was playing in the background. On Thursday night, Latto released a snippet of “Sunday Service” where she seemingly took shots at Ice Spice for bringing her up.

“These b*tches corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do. Do you rap, or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, b*tch… Stop all that mfking yelling h*e/ cause I ain’t buying what you selling h*e, Think I’m the sh*t, b*tch, I know it, h*e. Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin’ though,” Latto’s verse said.

In the meantime, in a teaser for Gillie and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Latto seemingly addressed the beef with Latto, saying that she did not deliberately take shots at the rapper.

“I did not do that on purpose, but f**k it like, you know what I am saying,” she said. “She took it like you did it on purpose,” Gillie, however, said to her. “Well, let’s do it then. It wasn’t like that, swear to God,” Latto said that she was out in Houston having fun, and she was drunk and wanted to make a TikTok video. She said she was unaware that Ice Spice would have a problem.

She also said she was unaware that Ice Spice made the song about her.

“I did not know that song was about me until she said it was it was about me type sh*t… baby, I come from a rap competition show, baby if it’s gona be that, let’s do it, I imma say it right back what I have to say, baby, I ain’t running from no smoke,” Latto said.