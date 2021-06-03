Nicaraguan police stormed into the home of opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro on Wednesday, escalating a political battle ahead of elections later this year in which longtime leftist President Daniel Ortega is seeking to hold on to power.
Wed Jun 2 , 2021
Latin America News – Nicaragua Opposition Leader Under House Arrest
