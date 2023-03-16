Labour Minister stresses need for ‘good’ workplace safety to avoid fatal accidents

Black Immigrant Daily News

Joseph Hamilton, Labour Minister

In light of the latest workplace fatality that occurred at BOSAI operations in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara – Berbice), Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton has underscored the need for better workplace safety and health practices.

According to a report from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Minister has reminded “both employers and employees of the importance of good workplace safety and health practices in order to avoid similar incidents/accidents that can result in the death of loved ones.”

He also assured that investigations into this incident are ongoing, and once completed, the company will be informed of the findings.

Moreover, he said they will be given recommendations to prevent similar occurrences.

After four days of searching, officials found the body of missing BOSAI worker Neptrid Hercules, strapped in a bulldozer and buried some 100ft beneath the surface.

The search for the man began on Saturday, immediately after the incident occurred at around 04:00hrs at the East Montgomery Mines.

Reports are that Hercules, who had been working in the industry for over 40 years, was operating a bulldozer on the day in question.

After sometime had passed, it was observed that the operator and the equipment were missing. It is suspected that Hercules and the bulldozer fell into a pit and were covered.

A search and rescue team was deployed and the man’s family was immediately informed and brought to the site.

Manual probing using steel rods was done in a bid to locate the machinery. Two hydraulic excavators were sent to remove overburden.

Metal detectors were also dispatched.

Operations at the site were suspended following the tragedy.

