World News
Kyiv comes under deadly Russian drone, missile attacks
29 November 2025
- At least two people have been killed and 15 injured in overnight Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, according to the city officials.
- Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says the city’s west is currently without electricity.
