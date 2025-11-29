Kyiv
People gather near burning vehicles damaged during a Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on November 29, 2025 [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]

By Stephen Quillen and Fiona Kelliher

Published On 29 Nov 202529 Nov 2025

  • At least two people have been killed and 15 injured in overnight Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, according to the city officials.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says the city’s west is currently without electricity.