Kranium Says Most Dancehall Artists Only “Cry Unity When They Falling Off”

International cross-over artist Kranium is calling out artists who only call for unity in dancehall when they are losing relevance.

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Kranium had things to get off his chest as he recalled asking a particular unnamed artist to hop on his song “We Can” featuring Tory Lanez that was released four years ago and became one of the biggest songs for both artists.

It seems though, that Tory Lanez was not Kranium’s first choice as he had approached someone else.

“Going thru my email and it’s crazy how the artist I wanted on (We Can ) that didn’t even have a hit yet didn’t care to try a verse lol I remember calling @frqntflyers like yow it will work…the stories I have in this business is a book long. I’m a real ni**a!” he said on Twitter.

The artist also called out artists who do not maintain good relationships in the industry who are quick to say there is no unity when they are losing relevance. According to Kranium, there are artistes in the space who only know about unity when it is beneficial to them.

“Dancehall is a genre that I genuinely love to my soul !!! But one thing I notice is MOST of the artist dem cry unity when they falling off ..Unu diss djs , don’t show up to interviews, seh we music promote gun, sex yet everything we learn is from unu .. unu shut the f**k up man.”

It’s unclear whether his comments are directed at anyone in particular. Earlier this week, fellow artist Kabaka Pyramid ignited debate on Twitter when he said there was no unity in dancehall as artists do not work collectively for the genre’s better development.

“At some point in time we the creators of the music have to start thinking as an industry and make decisions that benefit the whole genre,” he said in a tweet.

Kabaka Pyramid added, “I want to see more mainstream success for Jamaican artists. International success. But i jus feel di subject matter in di music a hold we back.”

Kabaka, who has a few hits like “Warrior” featuring Protoje, has been on tours in the U.S recently. However, he says despite songs like Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth” hitting Billboard, the genre itself isn’t resulting in international mainstream success.

“Galvanizing the diaspora is not the same as international mainstream success. But its a step towards that goal,” he said as fans interjected to say his claims were not true.

Unity seems to be a concept often discussed in dancehall, and even Kranium has spoken before about the way artists are selfish and do not want to work on features.

In a Billboard Interview in 2018, Kranium lamented that disunity was preventing creativity and good music from flowing.

“… we definitely have to be supportive. So a man haffi know seh if he’s doing an event and you’re invited to the event, you have to put your differences aside. But as I said, a lot of men do not love it — they love themselves. … I don’t really care for the ego stuff. Unity is the key in this thing. And I would never say it’s too late because anything can be fixed. But at the rate we’re going, now we need to adjust and realize there needs to be more unity. Nobody nuh want do nuh features,” he said.

The artist says that some artists give the cold shoulder when talk of collaborating comes up.

“Nuh body wan share their hype. That’s the thing. I reach out to them and says , “Let’s do some features,” and they say, “Yo mon, mi soon link yuh.” From yuh tell mi dat, there’s no need to talk.”

Others like Shenseea have also said in interviews that the reason she doesn’t have collaborations with females in dancehall is because they do not want to work with her. When the young singer started, many had accused her of sleeping with her manager Romeich Major to get him to push her career. While Major and Shenseea seem to share a platonic relationship, he has always spoken about her work ethic- coming to the studio with her young baby and pushing herself when it comes to her music.

Despite the lack of local collaborations, Shenseea has several international features which have pushed her career into mainstream music.

On the other hand, Konshens and Charly Black made a point this week as they shared how they supported each other while in Kenya. Charly Black‘s show had ended before Konshens’ own, so he instead came to lend his support and did not disappoint the crowd when Konshens asked him to perform a few of his hits for the massive Kenyan crowd.

“When this sh** is filled with so many selfish all fi dem self man weh wah dem alone have success an dem alone name call inna history its so refreshing to see people jus a rep fi DANCEHALL wid nuttn backa it. BIG UP @charlytrelawnyblack for passing thru my show after his. We been a wave di flag GLOBALLY. Yah legend nuh watch e hype. History cyaa erase,” Konshens wrote on Instagram.