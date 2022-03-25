Kodak Black Seemingly Address Latto Drama On New Song, His Engineer Fires Back

Kodak Black has seemingly respond to his drama with Latto on their new song off her album as his engineer also fires back at the Atlanta rapper.

Latto has refused to offer the name of the rapper whom she said jumped into her DMs, then when she was uncooperative, started giving her a hard time to clear his verse on her song for her ‘777’ album that was released on Friday (March 25).

The Atlanta rapper said the male rapper made sexual advances at her in her DMs, but while she didn’t say who it was, fans have called out Kodak Black as they draw for his previous comments where he said any female he’s putting on has to “buss it open” for him.

Kodak on Thursday denied that he harassed Latto, and his engineer, Dyryk seems to be responding to Latto, almost confirming that Kodak is the person she was speaking about.

“Let me fill you in on what this bulls**t with @latto777 is all about,” he said in Instagram Stories in a lengthy post. “She asked for a feature a while back. We charged her our normal rate and she wanted a swap. Since her verse won’t really do anything for us, we asked for a swap for our female artist and charged her substantially less. She declined and said she was going to not use the record.”

“Out of the blue she decided to accept a higher fee and still not offer a swap for our artist. Talk about empowering fellow female rapper,” he said.

Dyryk inadvertently confirmed that it was Kodak she was speaking about as he called her recent comments “bulls**t.”

“Now she’s on some bullsh*t that she was made uncomfortable and holding up your album? I know you’re not talking about us. You were on your diva sh*t when no one is getting in the car playing your records. You’re whole album had legal issues (I’m on the email chain) stop tryna pull this fictitious fueled empathy card for sales,” he ranted.

Dyryk accused Latto of trying to assassinate Kodak Black’s career, and now he is going to return the favor and hurt her career.

The engineer also insinuated that Latto was upset and now making an issue with Kodak because they disliked her freestyle over Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin.”

“DM’s us nonstop asking for a feature and then makes it seem like we’re pressed?” he said. “Ain’t gonna let you lie on us like that for sympathy. Everyone is always super friendly when it comes to asking for a verse. Just say you’re upset that we didn’t like you’re ‘Super Gremlin’ remix.”

On Thursday, Kodak Black also addressed fans who felt Latto was hinting at him.

“That b***h was not talking about me, period. B****h ain’t got no kinda screenshot, no kinda nothing that say I was tryna text a b**ch, or I was tryna get some pu**y,” he said before adding that he shoot his shots years ago before her career was big.

Kodak Black boasted that girls usually replied to him when he slid into their DMs and never had a bad experience with any females.

Latto’s album features other male artists, including 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lil Durk, and Nardo Wick, with Kodak Black appearing on the song “Bussdown”.

However, fans of Latto have been digging up evidence to support what Latto said as they combed the lyrics of the song “Bussdown”, where Kodak seemingly tells on himself.

“You the only b****h who got a verse,” Kodak Black raps in the song.

Latto has not responded to the comments from Kodak or his producer, but her fans have been chewing up Kodak and the team.

“it was him,” one fan wrote in response to the lyric in the song, while another said, “he just telling on himself.”

“Worst song on the album chile,” another fan said.

“We all knew it was Kodak. Listen he wanted to smash Yung Ma s I knew without a doubt in my mind it was him,” another fan said.