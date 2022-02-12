Kodak Black Brawl Left 4 Shot At Justin Bieber Super Bowl Event After-Party

Four people were injured after shots rang out during a fight allegedly involving Kodak Black at Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl event after-party on Friday night.

The singer held an after-party at The Nice Guy following his concert in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center and invited some of his best pals, including Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. Rappers Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were also at the event and were seen on video before the shooting took place. In one particular video, Kodak Black and Gunna are seen vibing before the fight breaks out.

According to TMZ, around 2:45 am, the three rappers were seen talking and bantering before the fight broke out. One video clip shows Kodak Black posing for photos and smiling and talking to others around him before he appeared to take a swing at some. Around this time, two large groups of people seem to collide with each other while gunshots can be heard ringing out.

The celebrity news site says that police confirmed that ten shots were fired, which left four people suffering gunshot injuries. The injuries are not life-threatening, and the injured were all taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. A photo shows police assisting a person who appeared injured and sat on the ground while holding their leg.

No arrests have been made so far, and there is no concrete information released yet on what led to the fight and if Kodak is hurt or not. The rapper was seen swinging over someone on the ground.

So far no word yet from Kodak Black or members of his entourage, but the video showed he and his crew fighting before shots rang out. Considering he was recently released from probation, this could spell trouble for him if charges are filed or if he is found legally liable for what happened.