Kim Kardashian Beefs Up Security, Kanye West Catch Movie With Model Juliana Nalú

Kim Kardashian is not taking chances as she has reportedly hired personal security for her children, who attend school at Sierra Canyon in California.

Kim’s move comes months after Kanye West, the father of her four children, had several meltdowns on Instagram as he lashed out at Kim for not allowing him to remove his children from their school and enroll them at his Donda Academy, which is located a bit further than their present school.

Kanye West had shared several text messages where he claimed that he didn’t want his children to go to Sierra because he didn’t want them under the control of their mother or grandmother, whom he accused would make them do shoots for playboy and pose naked/half naked like his wife.

According to TMZ on Tuesday, Kim is reportedly paying for additional security at Sierra Canyon to protect her children from any harm. The celebrity site reported that Kardashian’s move, however, has nothing to do with her barring Kanye access to his children but that she remains concerned that after Kanye revealed the name of their school, they could be at risk of harm from exuberant fans.

Last month, Kanye West, who is presently in court battling for joint custody of his four children with Kim, lashed out at their mother, whom he accused of not wanting to have them attend Donda Academy- a school he formed which has few to little details about its curriculum or activities available online.

The rapper had shared several text messages where he asked that North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 attend Donda Academy by bus every day to Simi Valley, a good distance from their home and current school. When Kardashian had refused, in text messages, he proposed that they split their education with three days at Sierra Canyon and two days at Donda Academy.

It’s reported that Donda Academy is not accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the school’s curriculum is said to be centered around Christian religious learning, music, and fashion. Not much is known about the actual education of the students, and there are reports that parents have to sign non-disclosure agreements before being allowed to enroll their children.

Kim’s reaction comes just days after Kanye again spoke about the children’s school but also highlighted that other celebrity’s children attend the same school.

“All they do is take all the celebs’ kids and throw them into this same school,” he said and claimed that the school “indoctrinated” the children.

He also said he wasn’t done fighting with Kim over his children’s placement at the school.

“Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”

In the meantime, there are reports that days ago, a fan accosted Kim while she was out at her son Saint’s game and verbally abused her. The incident has been shared by eyewitness accounts online. It’s unclear if there is any connection to Kim’s move to beef up security for the children.

As for Kanye West, his Instagram and Twitter accounts have been restricted as he shared antisemitic posts claiming that African-Americans are the “real Jews.” The rapper, however, appears unbothered as he was spotted out and about with his rumored Brazilian model girlfriend.

After his interviews, he was spotted out with supermodel Juliana Nalu as they checked into a Beverly Hills hotel on Thursday. They were also spotted out on Saturday night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, where they had dinner.

The 24-year-old model, who was born and raised in Brazil, has been seen with Kanye before. They have not confirmed whether they are in a relationship. Kanye West previously dated actress Julia Fox and Instagram model Chaney Jones.