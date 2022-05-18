Keyshia Ka’oir Adopts Jamaican Boy Who Recently Lost His Mother

Keyshia Ka’oir continues to charitable endeavors in Jamaica this week with a major announces.

Last week the business woman and fitness coach hopped on a private jet with her husband Gucci Mane and their son and jetted to Jamaica. It turns out that she was also on the island for some charitable work in the community she grew up.

Keyshia Ka’oir announces she is adopting a young boy from Jamaica whose mother died recently. Ka’oir, Gucci mane, and other family members are in Jamaica to celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary. Between sharing glam shots of her vacation and time with her husband and son, Keyshia also disclosed that one particular child she met left a big impact on her leading to the decision to adopt him.

On Tuesday, she shared photos of the young man whom she said she will take on financial responsibility for in the same way a parent would, although she wouldn’t legally adopt him.

“Met so many beautiful kids from my neighbourhood but DERMAYNE stood out to me the most! He lost his mom recently & the list goes on! I’m going to adopt him (not legally) but take care of him!” she captioned a post of her hugging the young man.

“Make sure he’s fed, clothed, goes to school & have lunch money! Very intelligent lil guy!” she added.

She also shared photos of her hugging other children.

The businesswoman and entrepreneur previously shared that she had visited her home neighborhood Duhaney Pen in St. Thomas, one of the poorer parishes in Jamaica, where she met with residents and brought gifts for the children.

The mother of four had spoken about growing up in the community and not forgetting where she is from. Ka’oir moved to the United States when she was 17 years old with her family, and she completed her education there before becoming a stylist and later a video vixen.

She got married to Gucci Mane in 2017, and the two share one child. Despite her vast success now, Ka’oir returns to her neighborhood from time to time to do charitable activities and give back to the community.

This time around, she has shared not only parts of her luxurious vacation but also parts of her meeting and talking to locals, including many children.