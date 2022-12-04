KeKe Palmer reveals pregnancy on SNL Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Keke Palmer is pregnant.

The actress revealed her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live last night.

“There’s some rumours going around. People have been in my comments saying Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant and I want to set the record straight, I am,” she said, unbuttoning her jacket to show off her baby bump.

This will be Palmer’s first child.

“It is bad when people on the Internet spread rumours about you but it is even worse when they are correct. I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got so much going on,” she joked in her monologue.

She said some people feel weird about her becoming a mum because she was a child actor but, she joked: “I am 29, I am grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know things grown folk do.”

The 29-year-old has been dating boyfriend Darius Jackson for some time though she has been very private about their relationship.

NewsAmericasNow.com