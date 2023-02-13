Katzenjammers wins national Panorama medium-band competition

Black Immigrant Daily News

KatzenJammers players enjoy the music at Panorama medium conventional band judging at their Black Rock panyard in January. – File photo/David Reid

SCREAMS of jubilation echoed through the Parade Grounds, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, on Monday morning as Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra was announced the winner of the National Panorama medium conventional band competition.

In winning the title, the band from Black Rock, led by Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore, dethroned the 2020 winner, Couva Joylanders, which placed second in the competition. Third place went to Santa Cruz outfit Pamberi.

Katzenjammers, which played a Kersh Ramsey arrangement, Timothy Watkins (Baron’s) Tell Me Why, scored 286 points, while Couva Joylanders and Pamberi scored 284 and 277 points, respectively.

The medium-band competition returned to Tobago on Sunday after an absence of two years owing to covid19. The event attracted a sizeable crowd, which included National Carnival Commission chairman Winston Peters, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and members of the THA.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

1 Katzenjammers Steel Orchestra – 286 points

2 NGC Couva Joylanders – 284 points

3 Pamberi – 277 points

4 Curepe Scherzando – 274 points

5 Pan Elders and Carib Dixieland – 273 points

7 Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille and Sforzata – 272 points

9 Siparia Deltones and NGC Steel Xplosion – 271 points

11 Potential Symphony – 268 points

12 Arima Angel Harps – 264 points

