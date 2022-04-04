Kanye West Pulls Plug On His Coachella Performance, Travis Scott Missing From Lineup

Kanye West will not be performing at the upcoming Coachella staging. The cancellation comes weeks after he threatened to pull a no-show if artist Billie Eilish did not apologize to his Travis Scott.

According to TMZ, representatives for Kanye confirmed that he wouldn’t be attending the festival. West had previously said he wanted to bring out Scott to perform during his own set. Scott was previously dropped by Coachella after his Astroworld Festival event in Houston, which left a dozen people dead and hundreds injured.

Even his offer to perform for free was rejected by Coachella. Kanye’s beef with Eilish came about after he claimed that she shaded Scott at one of her concerts, where she stopped the event and called for one of her fans to receive help after they appeared in distress at the event.

“I wait for the people to be OK before I keep going,” Eilish said in a clip that was shared on social media from one of her concerts.

Kanye West, 44, had taken to social media to chastise Billie Eilish, 20, and called for her to apologize to Scott.

“Come on Billie we love you,” Kanye West wrote in all-caps on Instagram while asking for an apology to Travis Scott. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Billie Eilish later responded in the comments of Kanye’s post where she said, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

While Eilish is not the only artist to have done so at their event, Kanye zoomed in on her and repeatedly called for her to apologize to Scott. He has not called on any other artist to apologize to Scott.

His cancellation also marks a victory for some fans who started a petition for him to be removed from the line-up. Weeks ago, a change.org petition cropped up with 49,000 signatures where it called for Kanye to be taken off the show because of his recent erratic Instagram behavior aimed at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as well as her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now,” the petition stated.

Kanye did not respond to the petition and has since gone silent on Instagram after his account was suspended last week.

In the meantime, Coachella is set to take place April 15-17 and April 22-24. The festival has not named a replacement as yet.