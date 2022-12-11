JUST IN: Four perish in crash on Palisadoes Road Loop Jamaica

JUST IN: Four perish in crash on Palisadoes Road Loop Jamaica
Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
JUST IN: Four perish in crash on Palisadoes Road

1 hrs ago

The remains of a Toyota Probox taxi cab in which four people perished in a crash on the Palisadoes Road in Eastern Kingston.

A major collision occurred along the Palisadoes Road between Harbour View and the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Eastern Kingston on Sunday morning.

Four people have so far reportedly died from the crash that occurred at about 6:30 am, and involved a Toyota Probox taxi cab and a Toyota Prado jeep.

The Toyota Prado jeep that was involved in the fatal collision on the Palisadoes Road in Eastern Kingston on Sunday morning.

The four fatalities came from the Probox, which ended up being ripped apart in the collision.

Two other persons have been rushed to hospital. Their medical conditions are not now known.

More details are anticipated in relation to the incident.

