Judiciary appoints former magistrate to High Court

The Judiciary has appointed former senior magistrate Aden Stroude to the High Court bench.

Stroude took the oath of office before President Paula-Mae Weekes on Thursday in the presence of Chief Justice Ivor Archie at President’s House, St Anns.

On December 1, the Judiciary appointed 12 new judges, in one of the single largest groups appointed together.

Two former deputy directors of public prosecution George Busby, Tricia Hudlin-Cooper, former Masters of the High Court Mauriceia Joseph, Nalini Singh, Gillian Scotland, wife of Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, Linda Khan, Sherene Murray-Bailey, former temporary judges Jade Rodriguez, Delisa Noel Christopher, Halcyon Yorke-Young, Nirala Bansee-Sookhai, and former assistant solicitor general Karen Reid.

There are now 41 judges in the High Court and they will be appointed throughout the criminal and civil divisions of the Judiciary.

