Joseph Sikora Reacts To 50 Cent Rant On STARZ Not Yet Renewed ‘Force’ Season 2

Joseph Sikora seemingly cosigns 50 Cent recent rant about STARZ taking long to renew Power Book IV: Force for its second season.

One television producer you probably don’t want to upset is veteran rapper 50 Cent. It looks like STARZ may have done just that even after fans know that 50 has made the television network hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past few years with shows like Power and Power Book II: Ghost to Black Mafia Family.

If we’re to go by his Instagram account, he’s pretty pissed off about something. Earlier today, March 1, 50 Cent posted, “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ. S**ks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed High Town, and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb sh*t I deal with over here, you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus.”

He made the post alongside a video of a man packing his suitcase. This is not the first time that he has lashed out at the management at the company but this time seems more serious as he went on to post more about his anger with the current situation.

In yet another post, he said, “Anil get your f***ing bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here.”

Joseph Sikora, who stars as Tommy Egan in Power Book IV: Force, has since reacted to 50 Cent’s rant writing in the comments, “FORCE.”

He wasn’t done there either, as he added two more posts about the situation, indicating that he’s done.

The posts are a bit surprising since earlier in the day, fif was reveling in just how successful his time with STARZ has been. In that post, also on Instagram, he beamed with pride at having the top four series in African American households, including Force, Ghost, Raising Kanan, and BMF.

In that post, he added that BMF was the biggest direct-to-consumer premiere via the Starz app and that Force was the biggest premiere for Starz in the network’s entire history. He even revealed his future plans with his team, which included an additional 35 series projects, of which 23 are scripted and 12 are unscripted.

The “Candy Shop” writer also claimed that these shows were in development at G-Unit Film & Television. He continued on to say that of the shows the team has already sold, 15 are dramas, two are comedies, and four are unscripted.

In November last year (2021), 50 Cent lashed out at the network after rumors began spreading that was Lionsgate was considering a sale or split of the cable television network. He even said he would buy the network to prevent the “sh*tshow” from taking place at Starz.

Fifty was also irate that there wasn’t a new episode to watch that Sunday, which he said was caused by the behind-the-scenes mixup. He also used Instagram to express his disgust at that time.

“Starz is a sh*t show, they better sell it fast,” 50 Cent added. “They put the fu**ing BMF show on, then took it down. what network does that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.”

That episode featured Eminem, and no doubt the ratings would have been wild.

This time it looks like it may be a wrap for their partnership.