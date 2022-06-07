Jerrika Karlae Says Young Thug Relying On His Faith In Jail Amid Lil Keed’s Death

Young Thug’s ex-fiancee Jerrika Karlae says that the rapper has had a positive spirit since being behind bars, and his faith has been growing while he’s locked up.

Young Thug was denied bond last week as a superior court county judge noted that he was considered a danger to witnesses and persons close to the case, including gang members in and out of jail who have proffered statements about his role as leader of the YSL gang.

The rapper is facing two charges for racketeering in Fulton County, Georgia, along with fellow rappers Gunna, Yak Gotti, Lil Duke, and 24 other members of YSL.

When he appeared in court last week, at one point, Young Thug was seen clasping his hand and openly praying. He was still denied bond as the judge, after hearing lengthy submissions from the prosecution, chose not to grant the rapper bond. Prosecutors argued that he might use his influence to intimidate witnesses if he is released from behind bars on bond.

However, it appears that the rapper who is being held at Cobb County jail is keeping his head up and even has some good advice for those around him who worry for his well-being.

Thugger’s ex-fiancee Jerrika Karlae while speaking on The Progress Report, says that the rapper is doing “good.”

“He’s in good spirits. I feel like this is just a moment for him to learn a lot of lessons. Honestly, he was giving me advice on how to… he was like ‘keep your head in the game and wake up every day and keep a smile on your face and be thankful’ and we good and ‘I love my fans’ and all of that,” she said.

She added that the rapper has also been growing religiously.

“I really feel like I see his faith you know what I’m saying I really really do and that’s what a lot of people don’t know like he really knows the bible inside out. Like nobody won’t know that about him because they don’t talk about that,” Jerrika said.

“People come around and they don’t see how he talks about God they don’t talk about that they talk about everything else,” she added.

Jerrika Karlae also revealed that the Atlanta rap veteran is “tore up” over YSL rapper Lil Keed’s sudden death at a young age of 24.

Young Thug and other members of his YSL outfit named in the Rico indictment will stand trial in January 2023.