Jeannie Mai Gets Emotional Opening Up About Jeezy Divorce

Talk show host Jeannie Mai has broken her silence as she confirmed that she and Jeezy are separated, but she is coping for the sake of her daughter, Monaco, and “taking it day by day.”

While on the Sherri Shepherd show, Jeannie Mai stopped by to promote her new game show, Raid the Cage, but she became emotional when asked about handling her divorce.

“You know I’m not gonna lie, it takes every day to just really sit and be quiet in your thoughts, take care of me but one thing I know- you give God your pain, he will give you his power,” she said when asked about her handling the divorce.

She continued, “So every day, I’m like here you go [God], you got room for more? Here’s some more and just taking it day by day.”

Jeanie Mai and rapper Jeezy got married in 2021 after dating for close to four years. The pair got engaged in 2020, and shortly after their wedding in 2022, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

The news was shocking, especially as Jeannie always said she never wanted to have children because of her traumatic childhood. Her voice cracking with emotion, she explained to Sherri that her daughter Monaco “is my North Star.”

“I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I would have this without her because today, I am able to look at her and say what would advise you if you were in my shoes and it changes everything. I’m so thankful to be a mom and to have her,” she said.

In a separate interview on Entertainment Tonight, she also said she was happy to have her show and to continue to work while dealing with the divorce. “I’m focusing on Monaco and what I’m passionate about,” she added.

Her game show co-host, Damon Wayans, also chimed in, saying she was a good mom, possibly referring to her having her daughter on set while working on the show.

Jeezy has remained silent since filing for divorce weeks ago. The rapper has been seen out and about wearing his ring but hasn’t said anything about the reason for the divorce.