J’cans hail Trelawny native’s appointment as Highland Park Mayor in NJ Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans are known to make their marks wherever they are in the world, and Trelawny native Elsie Foster did just that when she was sworn in recently as the new Mayor of the Borough of Highland Park in Middlesex County, New Jersey, United States.

Since news broke locally last week of the appointment of the Jamaican-born woman to the prestigious post, scores of Jamaicans have expressed how proud they are at yet another national flying the flag proudly overseas.

Foster, who hails from Deeside in Trelawny, has given some 22 years of service on the borough council, and over that time has served on all it committees.

In fact, she was Borough Council President for eight years prior to her now election as mayor during a special council meeting on January 24, 2023.

Interestingly, she has been Acting Mayor since the start of the year, following the resignation of former Mayor, Gayle Brill Mittler, on December 31.

Foster will serve as mayor until the end of 2023.

Highland Park is located on the northern banks of the Raritan River in the Raritan Valley region in New Jersey. As of the 2020 United States Census, the borough’s population was 15,072.

Foster, as the new Highland Park Mayor, has identified safety, affordability and downtown development among her priorities.

In her remarks following her election, Foster said: “I’m complimented by the confidence my colleagues on the council have placed in me.

“I look forward to working with them and with the residents to improve on the affordability, sense of community, and opportunities in our town,” she added.

The revelation of the Jamaican’s appointment has been met with great joy among her countrymen and women.

“Congratulations mayor. Keep flying the Jamaica and my parish Trelawny flag high. More blessings to you,” wrote Facebook user, Hugh Blair.

“Product of Jamaica… always the best. Congratulations,” commented Beryl Lium.

Posted Devon Wheatley: “Jamaican ambassadors are everywhere in the world and making the nation so proud.

“Congrats Mayor Foster. Met her back in the day; such a wonderful, kind and sincere woman from rural Jamaica,” he added.

Monica Scoburge said: “Congrats love, don’t know you, but proud of your achievements. May God bless and guide you.”

Foster is the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aunt Elsie’s Homestays, an international student housing organisation.

She is also the legislative liaison to the State of New Jersey Civil Service Commission, and a founding partner of JamPhil Consultants, LLC.

NewsAmericasNow.com