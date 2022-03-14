Jahshii Chided Shabba Ranks In Calling For More Mentorship In Dancehall

Jahshii makes it clear he is not a fan of Shabba Ranks as he calls for more mentorship relationships in dancehall.

In his latest interview on OnStage with Winford Williams, the singer laments the lack of mentorship and help from established artists in the business. Jahshii also clarified his previous remarks that he didn’t care for artists like Shabba Ranks because they’ve never done anything for him and his career.

The “Cream of the Crop” artist has staunchly criticized older artists who have failed to give support to young artists while in an Anthony Miller interview in December. His criticism drew mixed reactions from fans who felt his comments were uncalled for.

While on Miller’s ER show, an outspoken Jahshii was asked if the “current generation (can) do it like the old guys did?”

Jahshii was quick to respond as he named fellow new artists Skeng, 450, Silk Boss, Yaksta, Dane Ray, Nation Boss, and himself as the future of dancehall.

“Bredda, dem man deh a powerful yute. Yuh nuh haffi question dat. Da question deh nuh haffi ask…dem man deh a guh teck music to a way different level. Dem just need exposure bredda,” Jahshii had said.

Jahshii also bashed Shabba Ranks and other artists who made it big but have not extended a helping hand to young artists.

“Suh yuh si Shabba Ranks dem bredda, an di whole a dem name deh weh yuh fi call, fi di dem man deh collaboration fi guh expose dem to di world inna music form… dem man deh fraid fi gi di exposure!” he said raising his voice.

It seems that Jahshii was unmoved in his position. After a critically acclaimed performance on OnStage, the Grants Pen native sat down with Winford Williams, who sought to give him a history lesson on the hardships people like Shabba Ranks endured to move dancehall forward as a genre.

Jahshii, however, said while those older artists faced their own trials, the current crop of upcoming entertainers still have it difficult and have no one to help even though hypothetically, there are people there to help.

“We deh fi kick down more doors,” Jahshii begins.

“Mi a deh ya now, you know you have whole heap of artist right now and dem nuh buss and dem a artist?. Even if you go pan the road right now you have 10 men and dem a friend and all ah dem a artist because a music,” he says as he highlights the challenges young musicians face.

“Music a in-born talent still enuh, Shabba dem get him talent him born inna dem say a music dem fi do. So it nuh matter if mi did sing Dancehall, Hip Hop or none of them, it’s an in-born thing for me, it’s something weh mi fawud fi do,” he said before adding that he is also not a fan of Shabba Ranks having not been exposed to his music growing up.

“Personally, mi a no wan fan of Shabba. Ask mi fi sing one Shabba now mi ongle can tell you say ah di man dutty stinkin’ Shabba mi nuh know no Shabba song just by mi braintop, mi go medz some Sizzla and thing deh but memba mi young to and mi fawud come here Jah Cure and dem man deh too listen to them man deh music and a dem mi know and dem platform and be like mi wan be like dem man deh.”

“It’s important that the youngsters know what the generation before them did,” Winford told Jahshii to which he gave Shabba his props.

“Big up Shabba dem same way. You affi big up Shabba dem. Differently still, we a yute weh show love inna the music. We work with everybody but anuh anybody still,” he said.

Jahshii lamented that there need to be mentors in the dancehall space to assist younger artists in navigating the business.

Meanwhile, Jahshii also spoke on his friend and producer, who was killed recently. The music producer Tadmar was fatally shot by police on Tuesday evening in Grants Pen. According to Jahshii, Tadmar was his bonafide bredrin who also not only produced his music and hit song “Cream Of The Crop” but also helped him write the lyrics.

The artist also delivered a live performance that left fans in awe as he performed his hit single “Cream of the Crop” and “Born Fighter” that was made in commemoration of the life of his friend.

“Not just a studio artiste! You’ve proved to us that you are a natural-born entertainer. The clarity & control is flawless. I heard every word. All now him nuh run outta breath while singing every word. This feel like Sumfest,” one fan said.

“One of the best performances I have seen in a long while… and the fact that it’s coming from a new generation artist,” another fan said.