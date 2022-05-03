Jack Harlow Makes A Play For Dua Lipa For More Than A Album Feature

Jack Harlow makes a play for singer Dua Lipa for more than just a feature on his upcoming album, due on Friday.

Jack Harlow is out here living his best life as he is busy dropping singles and hints that he is in the market for a new love interest. The object of his affection is none other than “Levitating” singer Dua Lipa, and he is not exactly subtle about his interest in the British bombshell.

The 26-year-old, whose name means ‘love’ in Albanian, is London-born to Albanian parents and has been reaping success in the pop genre for several years. Harlow has been teasing fans for a while with bits and pieces of his upcoming album “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” which is scheduled to drop on Friday, May 6th. He already shared two singles, “Nail Tech” and “First Class,” which have been well-received to the degree that Donda rapper Kanye West has been singing his praises.

Hinting at more musical goodies, he shared a post captioned, “Album this Friday.” In the post, Jack Harlow was seen posing on what looked like a tour bus as he rapped, “Dua lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than a feature/ I check the web they out here chewin me up/F*ck it” and then the music kicked in.

Dua Lipa is recently single, as she called it quits in December, with boyfriend model Anwar Hadid, the young brother of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, after two years together, hence why the rapper is shooting his shots.

Doing his part to generate a buzz proceeding the album drop, Harlow then went on Twitter and posted “Strictly legends on my album,” hinting that some big names will be unveiled on Friday, and he then asked fans to try and guess who exactly he collaborated with for “Come Home the Kids Miss You.”

On his debut album in 2020, he got the likes of DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller, Adam Levine, Tory Lanez, Chris Brown, and Big Sean. “That’s What They All Say” peaked at number five on the Billboard 200. The list of artistes featured on his first body of work was impressive, and the names that fans threw out for his follow-up work were equally so. They named Nicki Minaj, Drake, Doja Cat, J. Cole, and Kanye West as top picks.