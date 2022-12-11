I’ve Got Magic to pull off Ahwhofah trick at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Mouttet Mile-winning trainer, Philip Feanny, should snare his second trophy race in eight days, sending United States-bred I’VE GOT MAGIC to post as the favourite for Sunday’s six-furlong Ahwhofah Sprint at Caymanas Park.

I’VE GOT MAGIC is down two classes from his Mouttet Mile run last week Saturday, never worse than fifth down the backstretch, racing two lengths behind MAHOGANY, RUNAWAY ALGO and ATOMICA, with SHE’S MY DESTINY running along the rail in fourth.

Coming off the home turn, I’VE GOT MAGIC was joined by JORDON REIGN’S and eventual winner EXCESSIVE FORCE, who charged late to collar MAHOGANY.

However, a furlong out, I’VE GOT MAGIC was still sixth before being relegated by closers CALCULUS and DUKE.

I’VE GOT MAGIC’s effort in the Mouttet Mile was his second consecutive big run against EXCESSIVE FORCE, finishing five and a half lengths behind his stablemate at six furlongs three weeks earlier in the Port Royal Sprint on Jamaica Cup Day.

I’VE GOT MAGIC had been working superbly ahead of the Mouttet Mile, and should carry that form into Sunday’s race against weaker rivals.

St Leger winner BLUE VINYL finished ahead of I’VE GOT MAGIC in the Mouttet Mile, but , sitting level at 126lbs, will be outsprinted by the foreigner.

Defending champion jockey Anthony Thomas, who trails challenger Dane Dawkins by one winner in their title battle, partners I’VE GOT MAGIC in the Ahwhofah Sprint, which brings down the curtains on the nine-race card.

First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

Race 1 – 1200m

Mr Lyndhurst (7)

Race 2 -800m St

City Hawk (3)

Race 3 – 1000m St

Silverstine (5)

—-Race 4 – 1000m St

Simba The Lion (10)

Race 5 – 1300m

Zabratone (6)

Race 6 -1000m St

Regal and Royal (6)

Race 7 – 1000m Rd

Northern Lady (4)

Race 8 – 900m

Scooby (6)

Race 9 – 1200m

I’ve Got Magic (10)

BETS OF THE DAY

Race 6 -1000m St

Regal and Royal (6)

Race 7 – 1000m Rd

Northern Lady (4)

Race 9 – 1200m

I’ve Got Magic (10)

