World News
Israeli strike hits Beirut as Lebanon’s death toll surpasses 3,500
22 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Video shows the moment an Israeli airstrike hit and destroyed a residential building in Beirut’s Chiyah area. The city’s southern suburbs have been hit repeatedly in recent months, but this is the first time this neighbourhood near a busy highway has been hit.
