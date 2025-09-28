Gaza Nuseirat
Palestinians check the damage outside a house hit by Israeli bombing in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on September 27, 2025 [Eyad Baba/AFP]

By Stephen Quillen, Faisal Ali and Tim Hume

Published On 28 Sep 202528 Sep 2025

  • At least eight displaced Palestinians have been killed in overnight Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources tell Al Jazeera.
  • Israeli forces are also destroying “infrastructure, residential houses, buildings, neighbourhoods, which is making it difficult for medical teams to reach injured people and those trapped under the rubble”, according to our team on the ground.