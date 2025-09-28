World News
Israeli attacks follow displaced Gaza people, 8 killed in Nuseirat
28 September 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 28 Sep 202528 Sep 2025
- At least eight displaced Palestinians have been killed in overnight Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources tell Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces are also destroying “infrastructure, residential houses, buildings, neighbourhoods, which is making it difficult for medical teams to reach injured people and those trapped under the rubble”, according to our team on the ground.
Related News
16 September 2025
‘Great honour’: Trump arrives in UK for second state visit
25 September 2025
Ex-French president Sarkozy gets 5-year jail term
26 September 2025
Rescuers try to save buried victims after new Israeli strike on Gaza City
18 September 2025