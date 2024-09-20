Play Offs Continue In Digicel Caribbean Cup New York WireIE and UOIT Release Collaborative Smart Grid White Paper HIGHGATE TO OPERATE AWARD-WINNING PORTFOLIO OF HOTELS IN PERU Countdown Begins To Green Investment Forum At STC 13 In Guyana Toronto Wins 2015 Pan American Games Parkland enters into agreement to sell its Canadian propane business
World News

Israeli attack kills at least 8, injures dozens in Beirut 

20 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
An image that links to News Americas Now to promote your business

Skip linksSkip to Content

blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,

At least 14 people have been killed and 66 others injured – including children – in an Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says.
Israel says the strike targeted and killed a senior Hezbollah commander; the Lebanese group has yet to comment on the attack.

 

Support us

Related News

07 September 2024

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 925 

28 August 2024

Dozens killed as Israeli tanks, F16 warplanes strike southern, central Gaza 

14 September 2024

Brazil top court unfreezes bank accounts of X, Starlink after $3m transfer 

22 August 2024

Greek oil tanker on fire and adrift after multiple attacks in Red Sea 