World News
Israel to partially open Rafah crossing in Gaza as dozens killed in attacks
01 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 1 Feb 20261 Feb 2026
- Israel says it will reopen the Rafah border after nearly two years of forced closure; however, the critical crossing linking Gaza with Egypt will allow only a “limited movement of people”.
- In one of the bloodiest days since a ceasefire took hold, at least 31 Palestinians – including six children – have been killed in multiple Israeli air raids on northern and southern Gaza.
Related News
30 January 2026
Israel accepts Gaza’s 70,000 death toll: A record of denialism, lies
21 January 2026
US Justice Department probes Minnesota officials amid migration raids
22 January 2026
Campaigning begins in Bangladesh for first election after Hasina’s ouster
27 January 2026