Video Duration 04 minutes 26 seconds play-arrow04:26

Israel set to reopen Rafah crossing; but how many Palestinians can leave or return to Gaza?

Published On 1 Feb 20261 Feb 2026

  • Israel says it will reopen the Rafah border after nearly two years of forced closure; however, the critical crossing linking Gaza with Egypt will allow only a “limited movement of people”.
  • In one of the bloodiest days since a ceasefire took hold, at least 31 Palestinians – including six children – have been killed in multiple Israeli air raids on northern and southern Gaza.